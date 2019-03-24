Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 243,762 Shares of PBF Energy Inc (PBF)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,786,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 243,762 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.49% of PBF Energy worth $58,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 675.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $31.55 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $53.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley bought 25,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $750,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,990,679.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

PBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered PBF Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Tudor Pickering lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

