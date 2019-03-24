Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Genomic Health to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of GHDX opened at $69.37 on Friday. Genomic Health has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $92.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Genomic Health had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Genomic Health will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kimberly J. Popovits sold 47,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $3,913,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 371,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $26,668,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,758,448 shares of company stock valued at $129,882,984 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHDX. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Genomic Health by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genomic Health by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Genomic Health in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Genomic Health in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Genomic Health in the third quarter worth about $202,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

