General Motors (GM) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,340,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 364,781 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $44,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on General Motors from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays set a $48.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.97.

NYSE GM opened at $36.44 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. General Motors had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In other General Motors news, VP Christopher Hatto sold 8,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $339,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $401,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan S. Batey sold 70,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $2,697,511.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,731.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/general-motors-gm-shares-bought-by-amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc.html.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.