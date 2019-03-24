General Electric (GE) Position Lowered by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 239,825 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 158.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,696,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,799,528,000 after acquiring an additional 126,169,069 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $200,510,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 95.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 33,345,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,297,449 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 13.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,536,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,157,635,000 after acquiring an additional 12,033,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 116.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,717,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $188,739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,009,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on General Electric from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

In other General Electric news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $495,546.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,240.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $9.98 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The company has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.81.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). General Electric had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

