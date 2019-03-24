Gemphire Therapeutics (GEMP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.91% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company’s product candidate is gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Northville, Michigan. “

Get Gemphire Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of Gemphire Therapeutics stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Gemphire Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gemphire Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VHCP Management III LLC acquired a new position in Gemphire Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,791,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gemphire Therapeutics by 2,210.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 645,822 shares during the last quarter. VHCP Management II LLC acquired a new position in Gemphire Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,058,000. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Gemphire Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gemphire Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About Gemphire Therapeutics

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, oral therapy, for high risk cardiovascular patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy, and for those patients who present with NASH.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gemphire Therapeutics (GEMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gemphire Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemphire Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.