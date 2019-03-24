Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 123 ($1.61).

Several analysts have issued reports on GEMD shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Thursday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of GEMD opened at GBX 94.60 ($1.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Gem Diamonds has a one year low of GBX 83 ($1.08) and a one year high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The company has a market cap of $131.43 million and a P/E ratio of 5.17.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

