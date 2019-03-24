GameStop Corp. (GME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.28 Billion

Analysts expect that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will announce $3.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.40 billion and the lowest is $3.22 billion. GameStop posted sales of $3.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $8.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.88 billion to $9.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GameStop.

A number of research firms have commented on GME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of GameStop from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Wedbush set a $15.00 target price on shares of GameStop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of GameStop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of GameStop from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 69,950 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at $20,351,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,201,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,848,000 after buying an additional 657,020 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at $2,940,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at $4,298,000. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GME stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $10.45. 3,289,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,123,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. GameStop has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $17.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.55%. GameStop’s payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer. It operates in five segments: United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Technology Brands. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software.

