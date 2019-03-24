GambleCoin Hits Market Cap of $1,555.00 (GMCN)

GambleCoin (CURRENCY:GMCN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. GambleCoin has a market capitalization of $1,555.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GambleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GambleCoin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One GambleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000150 BTC.

AllSafe (SAFE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000588 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GambleCoin

GMCN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2018. GambleCoin’s total supply is 7,165,954 coins and its circulating supply is 6,450,454 coins. The Reddit community for GambleCoin is /r/GambleCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GambleCoin’s official Twitter account is @GMCN_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . GambleCoin’s official website is gamblecoin.fun

Buying and Selling GambleCoin

GambleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GambleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GambleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GambleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

