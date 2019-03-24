G-III Apparel Group (GIII) PT Raised to $39.00 at Barclays

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.31% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $50.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $51.20.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $766.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,147,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,469,000 after acquiring an additional 135,596 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,346,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,439,000 after acquiring an additional 426,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,346,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,439,000 after acquiring an additional 426,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,144,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,585,000 after acquiring an additional 58,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,239,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,132,000 after acquiring an additional 543,174 shares in the last quarter.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

