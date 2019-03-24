FTD Companies (FTD) Stock Price Down 8.5%

FTD Companies Inc (NASDAQ:FTD)’s share price dropped 8.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 512,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 221,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

FTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTD Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of FTD Companies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FTD Companies in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FTD Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.32). The firm had revenue of $247.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.60 million. FTD Companies had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 45.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FTD Companies Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTD Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,747,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of FTD Companies by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,105,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of FTD Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FTD Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FTD Companies by 1,096.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 137,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

About FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD)

FTD Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a floral and gifting company primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through four segments: Provide Commerce, Consumer, Florist, and International. The company offers floral, specialty foods, gift, and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies.

