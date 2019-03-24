Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.65. Franklin Resources reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Franklin Resources.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.77.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $349,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 526.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,705,633 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $198,889,000 after buying an additional 5,635,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,666,942 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $993,402,000 after buying an additional 4,764,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,666,942 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $993,402,000 after buying an additional 4,764,162 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,946,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,975,000. 48.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BEN traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,817,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $27.34 and a 1-year high of $38.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Resources (BEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.