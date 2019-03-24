Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT) Holdings Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,064,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,499,000 after acquiring an additional 191,145 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2,258.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,812 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gerald R. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $82,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $164,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on FCPT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $28.95 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $29.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 57.37% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and related food services industry.

