FolmCoin (FLM) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges

FolmCoin (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last seven days, FolmCoin has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. FolmCoin has a market cap of $17,595.00 and $32.00 worth of FolmCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FolmCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FolmCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.76 or 0.03404271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.01496054 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.04110505 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.01337847 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00120095 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.31 or 0.01426648 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00326847 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FolmCoin Profile

FLM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PHI1612 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2018. FolmCoin’s total supply is 9,662,813 coins. FolmCoin’s official Twitter account is @folmcoin . FolmCoin’s official website is folmcoin.com

FolmCoin Coin Trading

FolmCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolmCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FolmCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FolmCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FolmCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FolmCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.