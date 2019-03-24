Fmr LLC Increases Position in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,189,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,112 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy were worth $16,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPLO. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Diplomat Pharmacy alerts:

NYSE DPLO opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.74. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $28.74.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DPLO. Raymond James upgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.86 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/fmr-llc-increases-position-in-diplomat-pharmacy-inc-dplo.html.

Diplomat Pharmacy Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.