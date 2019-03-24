Fmr LLC Has $15.26 Million Holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,064,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 831,308 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.04% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $15,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACRS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 493.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.57. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $21.97.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.13% and a negative net margin of 1,315.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

