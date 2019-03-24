Fmr LLC Cuts Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,712 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $14,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,674,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,035,000 after buying an additional 3,713,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,570,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,832,000 after buying an additional 259,584 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,143,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,486,000 after buying an additional 18,790 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,682,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,149,000 after acquiring an additional 115,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6,202.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,656,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,218 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $85,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,104,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,046. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $78.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $64.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.86%.

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

