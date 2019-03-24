Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) Stake Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of Flowers Foods worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 46,805 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 237,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Debo Mukherjee acquired 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $31,310.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at $31,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $880.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLO. ValuEngine raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

