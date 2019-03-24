Five Star Senior Living Inc (FVE) Shares Bought by Weber Alan W

Weber Alan W raised its holdings in Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100,000 shares during the period. Five Star Senior Living accounts for 0.8% of Weber Alan W’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Weber Alan W owned about 0.07% of Five Star Senior Living worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,136,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 107,545 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 6,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,077 shares during the period. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FVE stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,879. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Five Star Senior Living Inc has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.60.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a negative net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $352.87 million during the quarter.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

