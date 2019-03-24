Fision (FSSN) and Coupa Software (COUP) Head to Head Contrast

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) and Fision (OTCMKTS:FSSN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Coupa Software and Fision, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupa Software 0 5 9 0 2.64 Fision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coupa Software presently has a consensus target price of $92.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.14%. Given Coupa Software’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Coupa Software is more favorable than Fision.

Profitability

This table compares Coupa Software and Fision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupa Software -21.33% -14.84% -6.52% Fision N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.2% of Coupa Software shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Coupa Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coupa Software and Fision’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupa Software $260.37 million 20.64 -$55.52 million ($0.67) -134.93 Fision N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fision has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupa Software.

Summary

Coupa Software beats Fision on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management. The company markets its platform to a range of enterprises in various industries, such as healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing, technology, and others primarily through a direct sales force worldwide. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Fision

FISION Corporation, through its subsidiary, Fision Holdings, Inc., operates as an Internet platform technology company that provides proprietary cloud-based software solutions to automate the marketing functions and activities of its customers. The company's Fision marketing software collects, stores, prioritizes, organizes, streamlines, integrates, and distributes various digital marketing assets of its customers, including videos, images, logos and other brand materials, presentations, social media content, and other material marketing assets. It serves banks and other financial institutions, insurance companies, hotels and other hospitality enterprises, healthcare and fitness companies, retailers, product manufacturers, software and other technology companies, telecommunications companies, and other companies. The company licenses its proprietary software platform primarily through direct sales and independent national sales agencies. FISION Corporation was founded in 2010 is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

