Fiserv Inc (FISV) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 175,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after buying an additional 39,602 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 29,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,436,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,572,000 after buying an additional 15,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 259,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,085,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $4,242,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 441,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,428,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $948,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,448,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,912 shares of company stock worth $15,245,371 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.49.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $85.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $68.43 and a 52-week high of $87.26.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Fiserv had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

