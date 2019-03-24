FirstCash Inc (FCFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) to announce earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. FirstCash reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.76 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wedbush downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.17.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Feehan sold 11,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.84, for a total value of $985,502.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,750.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,562,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,554 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,254,000 after purchasing an additional 49,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCFS stock traded down $4.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,845. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $66.28 and a 1 year high of $95.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

