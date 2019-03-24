First Trust Advisors LP Sells 40,450 Shares of Orange SA (ORAN)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,450 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Orange by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Orange by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 54,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Orange by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 173,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Orange from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. Orange SA has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment.

