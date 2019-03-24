First Trust Advisors LP Buys Shares of 42,723 PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,723 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of PROS as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 446,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 230,021 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 17,152 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PROS in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

PROS stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.18 and a twelve month high of $44.33.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

