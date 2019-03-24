First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (FMBH) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Get First Mid-Illinois Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $527.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.46.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $42.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.07 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.