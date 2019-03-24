First Foundation (FFWM) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $586.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.85.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 10.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Foundation by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 24.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,466,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,523,000 after buying an additional 491,421 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 15.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in First Foundation by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,991,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,344,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

