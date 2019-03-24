First Data Corp (FDC) Position Increased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 435.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 716,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,928 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Data were worth $12,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDC. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in First Data by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 46,971,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,149,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,388 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in First Data by 3,218.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,747,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,302 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Data by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,203,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Data by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,211,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,632 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Data by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,739,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,915 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Data alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDC opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.28. First Data Corp has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. First Data had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Data Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Charron sold 74,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $1,911,252.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,092,204.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Whorley, Jr. sold 38,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $997,460.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,685.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,384 shares of company stock worth $9,173,375. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a research report on Monday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.64 price objective on shares of First Data in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Data in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Data from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Data currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.98.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “First Data Corp (FDC) Position Increased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/first-data-corp-fdc-position-increased-by-d-e-shaw-co-inc.html.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.