First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Receives $16.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

FCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

FCF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 811,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,964. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.90 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

