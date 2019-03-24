First Bank (FRBA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.92

Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 13019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th.

The company has a market cap of $190.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.35.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.44 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in First Bank by 546.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 136,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Bank by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after buying an additional 72,401 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Bank by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 45,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in First Bank by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 690,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after buying an additional 36,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Bank by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 690,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after buying an additional 36,689 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

