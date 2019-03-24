First Bancorp (FBP) Holdings Reduced by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093,731 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 553,284 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.50% of First Bancorp worth $9,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 21,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBP opened at $10.76 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.57.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $158.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

First Bancorp Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

