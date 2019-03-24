Fintab Price Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (FNTB)

Fintab (CURRENCY:FNTB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Fintab token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fintab has a total market cap of $8,953.00 and $0.00 worth of Fintab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fintab has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00424210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025061 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.61 or 0.01656516 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00230156 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Fintab Token Profile

Fintab was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Fintab’s total supply is 3,079,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,779,387 tokens. Fintab’s official Twitter account is @fintab_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fintab is /r/FinTab . Fintab’s official website is fintab.io/ico . Fintab’s official message board is steemit.com/@fintab

Fintab Token Trading

Fintab can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fintab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fintab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fintab using one of the exchanges listed above.

