Finning International Inc. (FTT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTT. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research note on Monday, December 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

In other Finning International news, insider Harold N. Kvisle purchased 2,400 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$453,000.

Shares of FTT traded down C$0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$23.03. 555,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,660. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$22.46 and a 52-week high of C$35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Finning International will post 2.08999989767987 earnings per share for the current year.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, petroleum, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

