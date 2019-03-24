Finisar (FNSR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

FNSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Finisar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Finisar from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Finisar to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Finisar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Finisar in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNSR opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.42. Finisar has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $24.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Finisar in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Finisar by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finisar in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Finisar in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Finisar in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

