Finisar (FNSR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
FNSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Finisar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Finisar from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Finisar to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Finisar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Finisar in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.29.
Shares of NASDAQ:FNSR opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.42. Finisar has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $24.77.
Finisar Company Profile
Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.
Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur
Receive News & Ratings for Finisar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finisar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.