Financial Survey: Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) versus Response Genetics (RGDXQ)

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Response Genetics (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intellia Therapeutics and Response Genetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics $30.43 million 24.01 -$85.34 million ($1.98) -8.16 Response Genetics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Response Genetics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intellia Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Intellia Therapeutics and Response Genetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellia Therapeutics 0 4 3 0 2.43 Response Genetics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $28.90, suggesting a potential upside of 78.84%. Given Intellia Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Intellia Therapeutics is more favorable than Response Genetics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.6% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Response Genetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Intellia Therapeutics and Response Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics -280.42% -30.59% -24.96% Response Genetics N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Intellia Therapeutics has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Response Genetics has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics beats Response Genetics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary programs focused on developing engineered cell therapies to treat various oncological and autoimmune diseases; and partnered programs focused on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Response Genetics

Response Genetics, Inc., a life sciences company, researches, develops, markets, and sells pharmacogenomic tests for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers tests for measuring predictive factors for therapy response in tumor tissue samples. It provides testing services for non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, gastric and gastroesophageal cancer, melanoma and thyroid cancer, breast cancer, and glioma through its ResponseDX: Lung, ResponseDX: Colon, ResponseDX: Gastric, ResponseDX: Melanoma, ResponseDX: Thyroid, ResponseDX: Breast, ResponseDX: Glioma, and ResponseDX: Tissue of Origin test suites. The company also develops tests for other tumor types; and provides technical component and professional component testing services. It serves community based oncologists, pathologists, physician offices, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies through its sales force. The company was formerly known as Bio Type, Inc. and changed its name to Response Genetics, Inc. in August 2000. Response Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

