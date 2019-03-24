Financial Review: Sun Communities (SUI) versus Origen Financial (ORGN)

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) and Origen Financial (OTCMKTS:ORGN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Communities and Origen Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Communities 9.87% 3.78% 1.71% Origen Financial -2,029.20% -11.04% -10.98%

This table compares Sun Communities and Origen Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Communities $1.13 billion 9.05 $120.16 million $4.58 25.78 Origen Financial $50,000.00 49.22 -$160,000.00 N/A N/A

Sun Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Origen Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Sun Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Sun Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Origen Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Sun Communities has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origen Financial has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Origen Financial does not pay a dividend. Sun Communities pays out 62.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sun Communities has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sun Communities and Origen Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Communities 0 2 3 0 2.60 Origen Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sun Communities presently has a consensus target price of $107.60, suggesting a potential downside of 8.86%. Given Sun Communities’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sun Communities is more favorable than Origen Financial.

Summary

Sun Communities beats Origen Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 370 communities comprising over 127,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

About Origen Financial

Origen Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It manages residual interests in its securitized loan portfolios. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Origen Financial, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Southfield, Michigan.

