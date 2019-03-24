Financial Review: Navigators Group (NAVG) versus RSA Insurance Group (RSAIF)

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) and RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSAIF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Navigators Group and RSA Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navigators Group 2.37% 2.57% 0.57% RSA Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Navigators Group and RSA Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navigators Group $1.44 billion 1.44 $34.24 million $1.16 60.19 RSA Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Navigators Group has higher revenue and earnings than RSA Insurance Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.7% of Navigators Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Navigators Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Navigators Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. RSA Insurance Group does not pay a dividend. Navigators Group pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Navigators Group and RSA Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navigators Group 0 3 0 0 2.00 RSA Insurance Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Navigators Group presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.26%. Given Navigators Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Navigators Group is more favorable than RSA Insurance Group.

Summary

Navigators Group beats RSA Insurance Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navigators Group Company Profile

The Navigators Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments. It offers marine insurance products comprising cargo, craft, inland marine, and marine liability; fishing vessels, transport, war, hull, and other marine; and protection and indemnity, specie and fine art, craft, and energy liability insurance products. The company also provides commercial retail excess casualty and specialty wholesale excess casualty; general liability; contractors pollution liability, site pollution liability, and integrated casualty; auto, property, life sciences, surety, media, arts and entertainment, and other property and casualty; onshore and offshore energy, and other energy and engineering; and political violence and terrorism insurance products. In addition, it offers directors and officers; architects and engineers, accountants, miscellaneous professional liability, real estate errors and omissions (E&O), and other E&O; and warranties and indemnity insurance products. Further, the company offers accident and health, marine, property and casualty, professional, management liability, auto, general liability, agriculture, surety, and other reinsurance products. The Navigators Group, Inc. distributes its products through international, national, and regional retail and wholesale insurance brokers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents. It also provides commercial insurance products, such as property, vehicle and fleet, professional liability, and indemnity and travel insurance, as well as marine, renewable energy, construction and engineering, and rail insurance for small to medium sized enterprises, multinational companies, and sole traders. In addition, RSA Insurance Group plc offers risk management solutions for the food and drink, infrastructure and utility, and real estate sectors, as well as care homes, hospices, residential homes, and day care centers and others. The company was formerly known as Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Group plc and changed its name to RSA Insurance Group plc in May 2008. RSA Insurance Group plc was founded in 1710 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

