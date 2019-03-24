Financial Analysis: Viewtran Group (VIEWF) versus Regional Management (RM)

Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) and Regional Management (NYSE:RM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Viewtran Group and Regional Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viewtran Group N/A N/A N/A Regional Management 11.52% 14.51% 4.33%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Viewtran Group and Regional Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viewtran Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Regional Management 0 3 2 0 2.40

Regional Management has a consensus target price of $33.20, indicating a potential upside of 34.74%. Given Regional Management’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Regional Management is more favorable than Viewtran Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of Regional Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Viewtran Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Regional Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viewtran Group and Regional Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viewtran Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Regional Management $306.71 million 0.95 $35.35 million $3.17 7.77

Regional Management has higher revenue and earnings than Viewtran Group.

Volatility and Risk

Viewtran Group has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regional Management has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regional Management beats Viewtran Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viewtran Group Company Profile

Viewtran Group, Inc. provides supply chain financial services and enterprise solutions for the technology industry in China. It offers software development and technical deployment services; and hardware, software, and technical services. The company was formerly known as Cogo Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viewtran Group, Inc. in November 2013. Viewtran Group, Inc. is based in Shenzhen, China.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. Its loan products are secured and structured on a fixed rate and fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments repayable at any time without penalty. The company's loans are sourced through branches, direct mail campaigns, retailers, and digital partners, as well as its consumer Website. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through a network of 359 branches located in Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, South Carolina.

