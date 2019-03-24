Financial Analysis: Molson Coors Brewing (TAP.A) versus Molson Coors Brewing (TAP)

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A) and Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Molson Coors Brewing and Molson Coors Brewing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molson Coors Brewing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Molson Coors Brewing $13.34 billion 0.96 $1.12 billion $5.04 11.80

Molson Coors Brewing has higher revenue and earnings than Molson Coors Brewing.

Dividends

Molson Coors Brewing pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Molson Coors Brewing does not pay a dividend. Molson Coors Brewing pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.9% of Molson Coors Brewing shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Molson Coors Brewing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Molson Coors Brewing and Molson Coors Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molson Coors Brewing N/A N/A N/A Molson Coors Brewing 8.37% 7.89% 3.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Molson Coors Brewing and Molson Coors Brewing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molson Coors Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A Molson Coors Brewing 1 6 6 0 2.38

Molson Coors Brewing has a consensus target price of $71.23, suggesting a potential upside of 19.82%. Given Molson Coors Brewing’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Molson Coors Brewing is more favorable than Molson Coors Brewing.

Summary

Molson Coors Brewing beats Molson Coors Brewing on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands. It also offers various brands, such as Belgian Moon, Carling, Carling Black Label, Mad Jack, Molson Canadian, Molson Canadian 67, Molson Canadian Cider, Molson Dry, Molson Export, Old Style Pilsner, Rickard's, Brasseurs de Montréal, Creemore Springs, Granville Island, Le Trou du Diable, Amstel Light, Heineken, Murphy's, Newcastle, Strongbow cider, Desperados, Dos Equis, Moretti, and Tecate. In addition, the company provides its products under the Staropramen, Bergenbier, Borsodi, Jelen, Kamenitza, Niksicko, Ozujsko, Aspall Cider, Bavaria, Beck's, Branik, Birradamare, Cobra, Corona Extra, Grolsch, Lowenbrau, Rekorderlig cider, Singha, Sharp's Doom Bar, and Stella Artois brand names. Further, it offers its products under the Thunderbolt, Carling Strong, Coors 1873, Miller Ace, Miller Chill, Miller Ultra, and Zima brands. The company was formerly known as Adolph Coors Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Brewing Company in February 2005. Molson Coors Brewing Company was founded in 1786 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

