Financial Analysis: Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) & EQM Midstream Partners (EQM)

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) and EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Enable Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. EQM Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $4.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Enable Midstream Partners pays out 114.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EQM Midstream Partners pays out 89.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EQM Midstream Partners has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. EQM Midstream Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

19.6% of Enable Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of EQM Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and EQM Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enable Midstream Partners 0 4 2 0 2.33 EQM Midstream Partners 0 10 7 0 2.41

Enable Midstream Partners currently has a consensus target price of $17.80, indicating a potential upside of 25.26%. EQM Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $57.80, indicating a potential upside of 31.69%. Given EQM Midstream Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EQM Midstream Partners is more favorable than Enable Midstream Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Enable Midstream Partners and EQM Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enable Midstream Partners 15.19% 7.20% 4.35% EQM Midstream Partners 36.10% 19.63% 9.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enable Midstream Partners and EQM Midstream Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enable Midstream Partners $3.43 billion 1.79 $521.00 million $1.11 12.80 EQM Midstream Partners $1.50 billion 3.54 $668.00 million $5.07 8.66

EQM Midstream Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enable Midstream Partners. EQM Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enable Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Enable Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQM Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EQM Midstream Partners beats Enable Midstream Partners on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, utilities, and industrial customers. The company's natural gas gathering and processing assets are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana; crude oil gathering assets are located in North Dakota; and natural gas transportation and storage assets extend from western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle to Louisiana, from Louisiana to Illinois, in Oklahoma, and from Louisiana to Alabama. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure assets included approximately 13,900 miles of gathering pipelines; 15 processing plants with 2.6 billion cubic feet per day of processing capacity; approximately 7,800 miles of interstate pipelines; approximately 2,300 miles of intrastate pipelines; and 8 natural gas storage facilities with 84.5 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. The company is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is a subsidiary of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines. It serves local distribution companies, marketers, producers, utilities, and other customers primarily in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company was formerly known as EQT Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to EQM Midstream Partners, LP in October 2018. EQM Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.