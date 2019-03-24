Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 385 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 93.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,032,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 46,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $204.86 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $159.30 and a 12 month high of $211.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.2789 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

