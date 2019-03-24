Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $91,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 268,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,501,000 after purchasing an additional 16,873 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 721,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 164,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter.

IWS stock opened at $85.49 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $92.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.3921 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

