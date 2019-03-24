Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953,389 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 223,258 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.08% of Starbucks worth $61,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 5,590.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,679,558 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 23,263,399 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,035,326 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,025,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,368,884 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,136,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,419 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Starbucks by 17.5% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,067,340 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,163,748,000 after buying an additional 5,675,224 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Starbucks by 33.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,222,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $637,866,000 after buying an additional 2,805,225 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 70,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,928,998.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,667,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $10,260,057.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,910,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 565,806 shares of company stock valued at $38,789,988. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Bank of America set a $75.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.01.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $71.96 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $72.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Starbucks had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 59.50%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

