Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) to announce sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.59 billion. Fidelity National Financial reported sales of $1.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will report full-year sales of $7.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $7.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fidelity National Financial.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays set a $42.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.25 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,173,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,572,000 after purchasing an additional 338,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,173,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,572,000 after buying an additional 338,979 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,383,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,966,000 after buying an additional 295,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,085,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,740,000 after buying an additional 498,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,842,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,763,000 after buying an additional 1,665,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,365,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,582. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Financial (FNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.