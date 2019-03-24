Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (F) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (BIT:F) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €18.44 ($21.45).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on F shares. UBS Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52 week low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 52 week high of €9.08 ($10.56).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

