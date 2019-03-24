Fetch 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $23.47 Million (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, Fetch has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00005456 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and WazirX. Fetch has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $23.47 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $728.78 or 0.18127876 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00064054 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00001398 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Fetch Token Profile

Fetch (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.