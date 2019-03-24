FedEx Co. (FDX) Stake Lowered by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,255 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 551,315 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $132,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,473 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,774,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 75,846 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 price target (down from $193.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FedEx from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FedEx from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.45.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total transaction of $419,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,500,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David P. Steiner acquired 7,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $162.92 per share, with a total value of $1,140,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,942.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $173.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $150.94 and a 1 year high of $266.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/fedex-co-fdx-stake-lowered-by-alexandria-capital-llc.html.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Other. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages, and freight.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.