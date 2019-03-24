FedEx Co. (FDX) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,886 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 551,315 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $132,752,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in FedEx by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,473 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,175,000. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,774,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in FedEx by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 75,846 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total value of $419,152.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,185 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total value of $4,679,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,715,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $173.99 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $150.94 and a 52 week high of $266.67. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.07). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $234.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.45.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “FedEx Co. (FDX) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/fedex-co-fdx-shares-bought-by-candriam-luxembourg-s-c-a.html.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Other. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages, and freight.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.