Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Holdings Trimmed by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.82.

Shares of FRT opened at $134.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $136.91.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $235.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.70 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.49%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

