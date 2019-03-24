Federal Home Loan Mortgage (FMCC) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Federal Home Loan Mortgage earned a news impact score of 0.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

OTCMKTS:FMCC opened at $2.47 on Friday. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 3.01.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

