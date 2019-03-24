FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $234.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $184.48 and a 12-month high of $242.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.01%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total value of $279,696.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,388.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $513,230.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $986,725.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,932 shares of company stock worth $4,107,748. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Sunday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.36.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

