F.N.B. (FNB) Shares Down 5.9%

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)’s share price was down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.43. Approximately 4,336,689 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,605,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FNB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $300.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.18 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $34,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Jo Dively purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $35,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,399. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in F.N.B. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 18,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 35,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 129,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

